Train kills pedestrian in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday afternoon on a stretch of rails near Swami’s Beach, authorities reported.

The northbound Amtrak Pacific Surfliner hit the person near the intersection of Briggs and South Vulcan avenues in Encinitas shortly before 1 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The pedestrian, whose name, age and gender were not immediately available, died at the scene. Preliminary evidence indicated the death was a suicide, Lt. William Amavisca said.

The fatality forced a suspension of rail service between Solana Beach and Oceanside, according to transit officials. The delays were ongoing as of late afternoon.

