SuperShuttle to go out of business Dec. 31, the Los Angeles Times reports

Posted 4:33 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, December 12, 2019
LOS ANGELES -- SuperShuttle, the transportation service that takes travelers to and from airports around the world, is going out of business on Dec. 31, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

The company launched in Los Angeles in 1983 and later expanded to airports throughout the United States and abroad.

Competition from rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft placed a strain on SuperShuttle in recent years.

According to the Los Angeles Times, SuperShuttle will operate as normal through Dec. 31 but will close once the new year begins.

