× Sinkhole shuts down South Bay road

SAN DIEGO — A road had to be closed overnight in National City because of a sinkhole.

Crews covered the sinkhole on Rachel Avenue near 18th Street shortly after it was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Rachel was closed in the immediate area and was expected to remain blocked off until repairs are completed late Thursday morning.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the sinkhole to form in the first plac.e