SDFD adds powerful new Firehawk helicopter to fleet

SAN DIEGO -- Firefighters in San Diego County have a powerful new tool for taking out destructive wildfires.

The S-70i Firehawk helicopter, just added to San Diego Fire-Rescue's fleet, is capable of dropping 1,000 gallons of water in a single load and is equipped to fight blazes at night.

The Firehawk was unveiled in a news event with Mayor Kevin Faulconer and SDFD Chief Colin Stowell Thursday. It is now the third helicopter operated by the department.

Officials said the Firehawk boasts a heavier payload, stronger frame and better maneuverability than other firefighting choppers in San Diego. It also has state-of-the-art controls in the cockpit and enhanced engine power, SDFD said.