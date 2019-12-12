Watch Live: Fierce impeachment debate in House Judiciary Committee

SDFD adds powerful new Firehawk helicopter to fleet

Posted 11:00 AM, December 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:06AM, December 12, 2019
SAN DIEGO -- Firefighters in San Diego County have a powerful new tool for taking out destructive wildfires.

The S-70i Firehawk helicopter, just added to San Diego Fire-Rescue's fleet, is capable of dropping 1,000 gallons of water in a single load and is equipped to fight blazes at night.

The Firehawk was unveiled in a news event with Mayor Kevin Faulconer and SDFD Chief Colin Stowell Thursday. It is now the third helicopter operated by the department.

Officials said the Firehawk boasts a heavier payload, stronger frame and better maneuverability than other firefighting choppers in San Diego. It also has state-of-the-art controls in the cockpit and enhanced engine power, SDFD said.

