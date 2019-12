SAN DIEGO — A man was robbed by two men Thursday morning outside his Banker’s Hill home, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 2:45 a.m. from a man who reported that he had been robbed outside his home on Fifth Avenue, south of Ivy Street, San Diego police Sgt. Edward Zwibel said.

When officers responded to the scene the victim told them that two men had beaten him up and stolen his phone and cash, Zwibel said, adding that the man was not taken to a hospital.