Police look for driver in fatal hit and run

Posted 3:05 PM, December 12, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Police on Thursday asked for help identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

The San Diego Police Department said 62-year-old Gloria Williams was in a motorized wheelchair while traveling in the street along Euclid Avenue when she was hit from behind by a dark-colored SUV around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD said. The driver of the SUV did not stop after hitting Williams.

Police said it was unclear why Williams was in the street at the time of the crash.

Investigators obtained video of the SUV near the crash site from street light cameras. They also obtained video that shows the driver pulling into a gas station nearby.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective G. Voss with the SDPD Traffic Division at 858-495-7813 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8411.

