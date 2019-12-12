Watch Live: Fierce impeachment debate in House Judiciary Committee

Person claims sickness after drinking contaminated water in Poway

POWAY, Calif. — At least one person has filed a claim against the City of Poway saying they were sickened after drinking contaminated water.

The news came less than one week after Poway lifted a citywide boil water advisory.

Residents reported discolored tap water on Nov. 29. Officials said the tap water was compromised when rainwater entered the water system. City officials said the site of the rainwater contamination, the Clearwell Reservoir, was disinfected and refilled early last week.

“We are aware of the claim and we will process it,” Poway officials told FOX 5 Thursday night.

FOX 5 has reached out to the attorney representing the claimant.

