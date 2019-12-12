Officials break ground on more than 6 new miles of bike paths

SAN DIEGO — Officials broke ground Thursday on the first in a series of projects bringing more than a dozen miles of new bike boulevards and protected paths to the Mid-City area.

The Georgia-Meade and Landis Bikeway projects, now under construction, represent a significant chunk of that total: more than six-and-a-half miles of bike path through urban areas like City Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, North Park, Normal Heights and University Heights.

#NOW: @SANDAG breaks ground on 2 projects that will provide 6.5 miles of bike 🚲 paths in North Park, Mid City neighborhoods. Expected to be complete by 2022. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/4WkGEUThoC — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) December 12, 2019

The San Diego Association of Governments expects the two projects to be completed by early 2022.

SANDAG has worked to dramatically expand and promote cycling access locally since 2013, when the agency’s Board of Directors approved the $200 million Bike Early Action Plan, which includes 40 projects totaling 77 new miles of bikeways and bike paths countywide. The EAP is funded by Transnet, the region’s half-cent tax on public transit fares that SANDAG administers.

Encinitas Mayor and SANDAG Vice Chair Catherine Blakespear and San Diego City Council members Georgette Gomez and Chris Ward are expected to attend the groundbreaking at Cherokee Point Park.

Information on the Georgia- Meade and Landis Bikeway projects can be found on their website.