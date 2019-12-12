Kelly Slater scores perfect 10 on wild ride in Hawaii

NORTH SHORE, Hawaii — Surfing legend Kelly Slater earned a perfect score on a wild ride in the Billabong Pipe Masters in Hawaii Wednesday.
The 11-time world champion nailed the ride on a Backdoor barrel in his round of 32 heat:
“That’s the best wave I’ve had out here in a few years, I think, at Backdoor. I kept trying to doggy door the thing and I couldn’t, and I was like, ‘No it’s not going to let me out, it’s not going to let me out!'” Slater told Surfer Today.
“I didn’t take the line I wanted because I was trying to come out earlier, but I just had to keep going and hope the white water didn’t get me before I got out.”
The 47-year-old is trying to make the final spot on the U.S. surfing team in the 2020 Olympics. This is his 27th time at the Pipe Masters.