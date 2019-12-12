Is your car seat properly fastened? CHP tests surprise drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Getting your kids' car seats safely fastened is difficult, and a lot of parents admit they're never quite sure if they did everything correctly.

California Highway Patrol regularly offers checkpoints where officers will take an individualized look at your seats and make sure they are fastened securely.

Heather Lake visited one of the car seat check locations in Kearny Mesa, where she got her own vehicle reviewed.

The agency's next car seat inspection will be Dec. 21 at CHP's San Diego headquarters, 5902 Kearny Villa Road.

For a full list of CHP tips, you can visit this page on their website.