Crews repair gas leak in Bird Rock

SAN DIEGO — A 1-inch pipe was struck by a third-party contractor in La Jolla Thursday, causing a natural gas leak that affected the Bird Rock community.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the gas leak was reported around 10:30 a.m. along the 5300 block of Calumet Avenue.

San Diego Gas & Electric officials said a third-party contractor damaged the pipe. Crews were still working to stop the leak at noon and did not have an estimation for when the work would be completed.

Check back for updates to this developing story.