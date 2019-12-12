Coastal communities brace for high tides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — High tides will hit San Diego County's coastlines this weekend, bringing concerns of flooding to areas like Imperial Beach.

A high surf advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday afternoon. High tides are expecting to peak at more than six feet Friday morning.

For residents like Ana Delacampa, high tides mean trouble.

“There’s a lot of flooding that comes with that and a lot of sand gets on the street,” Delacampa said. “It gets slippery and all of the crevices and cracks in between the streets and dips just get filled with water.”

Local beaches could see waves as high as six to nine feet. Some of those waves could crash onto the streets.

“It’s problematic for everybody coming off the big rains from this weekend so it’s just another thing,” resident Steven Benson said. “And again you really can’t stem the tide that Mother Nature serves up.”

Mother Nature will also be serving up dangerous swimming conditions. Lifeguards warn of strong rip currents all weekend long, as well as local beach erosion.

On days like these, Delacampa has found it is best to stay far from the water.

“With high tides comes a lot of flooding and sometimes your car doesn’t even make it through at the end of the day,” Delacampa said. “So when you notice high tides are coming and you’ve got a low car, you just have to stay home some days.”

If you do see a flooded street, lifeguards say don’t drive through it. You can can get stuck in the water. But lifeguards and maintenance crews will be ready for any possible emergencies Friday.