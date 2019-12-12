Carlsbad police, SeaWorld team up to rescue seal on roadside

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad police and SeaWorld teamed up to rescue a young sea lion that found itself on the side of the road Wednesday evening.

Police spotted the animal on Carlsbad Boulevard, just south of Avenida Encinas, around 9:40 p.m. Officers put on their lights and used their SUV to block the confused animal from traffic, then put in a call to SeaWorld’s rescue team.

We are committed to the protection and service of all Carlsbad community members. Including this guy while officers arranged for his rescue. Thanks @seaworld! #teamCarlsbad #beachcity #oceanlife pic.twitter.com/LBJMX45roS — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) December 12, 2019

Rescuers arrived shortly before midnight, scooped up the sea lion and took it back to the park’s Animal Health and Rescue Center, where they determined it was a female and around 3 or 4 years old, SeaWorld said.

Veterinarians were still observing the animal Thursday morning to determine if she was healthy or needed further medical attention.

“We greatly appreciate Carlsbad PD giving us a call so that (we) could help this gal,” a SeaWorld spokesperson told FOX 5.

CPD joked on Twitter that the incident illustrates their commitment to all “community members” in their city.