Carlsbad police, SeaWorld team up to rescue seal on roadside

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad police and SeaWorld teamed up to rescue a young sea lion that found itself on the side of the road Wednesday evening.
Police spotted the animal on Carlsbad Boulevard, just south of Avenida Encinas, around 9:40 p.m. Officers put on their lights and used their SUV to block the confused animal from traffic, then put in a call to SeaWorld’s rescue team.
Rescuers arrived shortly before midnight, scooped up the sea lion and took it back to the park’s Animal Health and Rescue Center, where they determined it was a female and around 3 or 4 years old, SeaWorld said.
Veterinarians were still observing the animal Thursday morning to determine if she was healthy or needed further medical attention.
“We greatly appreciate Carlsbad PD giving us a call so that (we) could help this gal,” a SeaWorld spokesperson told FOX 5.
CPD joked on Twitter that the incident illustrates their commitment to all “community members” in their city.