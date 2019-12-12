Car kills dog, injures woman crossing street

Posted 10:08 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10PM, December 12, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and a dog was killed when they were hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Normal Heights, police said.

Around 6:50 p.m., the woman was walking a dog across Adams Avenue near 34th street when they were hit by a blue 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 35-year-old man, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

Medics transported the woman to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

