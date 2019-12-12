Watch Live: Fierce impeachment debate in House Judiciary Committee

Bystanders follow suspected bank robber, point her out to police

Posted 6:53 AM, December 12, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A woman suspected of robbing a southeast San Diego bank using a demand note was arrested a few blocks away, authorities said Thursday.

The heist at Neighborhood National Bank, on National Avenue in the Southcrest area, took place around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police.

As the suspected robber fled with an undisclosed amount of money, several witnesses followed her and pointed her out to police, who promptly took her into custody, Officer Tony Martinez said. The name of the woman was not immediately available.

