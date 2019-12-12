Watch Live: Fierce impeachment debate in House Judiciary Committee

Small plane lands on I-5 in Carlsbad

Posted 7:26 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:04PM, December 12, 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane landed on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad Thursday night.

The single-engine Cessna 182 landed around 7:15 p.m. on the freeway’s southbound lanes, south of Tamarack Avenue, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman.

No vehicles were involved and no one was injured, according to California Highway Patrol.

All southbound lanes were temporarily closed. By 7:50 p.m., the far right two lanes had reopened.

