Small plane lands on I-5 in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane landed on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad Thursday night.
The single-engine Cessna 182 landed around 7:15 p.m. on the freeway’s southbound lanes, south of Tamarack Avenue, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman.
No vehicles were involved and no one was injured, according to California Highway Patrol.
All southbound lanes were temporarily closed. By 7:50 p.m., the far right two lanes had reopened.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
33.161308 -117.341405