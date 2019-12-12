Small plane lands on I-5 in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane landed on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad Thursday night.

The single-engine Cessna 182 landed around 7:15 p.m. on the freeway’s southbound lanes, south of Tamarack Avenue, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman.

No vehicles were involved and no one was injured, according to California Highway Patrol.

All southbound lanes were temporarily closed. By 7:50 p.m., the far right two lanes had reopened.

Cessna single engine plane crashed on the 5 freeway at tamarack in Carlsbad no one was injured @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/XmNhvdZHdN — Jaime Chambers (@jaimechambers) December 13, 2019

Plane on the 5 southbound at Carlsbad lagoon! @fox5sandiego !! pic.twitter.com/LFflJxWxe0 — Ryan Charles (@reciprocalryan) December 13, 2019

Plane crash in northern San Diego in the middle of the 5 freeway @KUSINews @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/gMY00lts9z — Security in HC (@HawkinsSecurity) December 13, 2019

