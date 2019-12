Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The Grand Del Mar is transformed into a winter wonderland that runs until Jan. 1.

The property is dressed up with a 25-foot Christmas tree, a new outdoor ice-skating rink, ferris wheel, carousel and fire pits for s'mores. The event is open to all ages, and is filled with holiday characters and Santa every night.

Heather Lake was there to get the first look.