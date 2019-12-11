Winery vandalized days after forced closure during boil water advisory ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Just as Bernardo Winery was scrambling back to its feet after days of forced closures, a thief stole thousands of dollars in goods Monday night.

“It’s tough,” admitted Ross Rizzo Jr., president and winemaker at Bernardo Winery. “It’s like getting kicked while you’re down.”

The business was one of more than a hundred in the Poway area forced to close for nearly a week after the city issued its first boil water advisory.

“A week’s worth of revenue is a big deal, especially this time of year,” Rizzo Jr. said.

Rizzo Jr. said they had to cancel corporate events at the winery and tell workers to go home -- an especially difficult task during the holidays. Adding insult to injury, a thief sneaked onto the property Monday night and stole expensive copper valves from a shed and other random items.

“Why do you steal umbrellas and propane tanks?” Rizzo Jr. questioned.

The community was encouraged to dine this week in Poway to help businesses get back on their feet. Rizzo said he hasn’t seen any pickup in business yet but is hopeful the rush may still come.