OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A UPS driver contacted authorities after spotting a stabbing victim in Oceanside, police said.

Around 5:50 p.m., the driver saw a man with multiple stab wounds on Neptune Way near North Pacific Street, according to Oceanside police.

Medics airlifted the man, believed to be in his 40s, to the hospital, where he was undergoing surgery for his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Oceanside police.