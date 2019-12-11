× Tips sought in gas-station assault

SAN DIEGO — Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying and locating a man who assaulted a customer at a Kearny Mesa gas station without provocation, leaving him with head injuries and a broken bone in one of his hands.

The 54-year-old victim was paying for coffee at the Mobil station in the 8300 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. last Saturday when the assailant, who was standing in line behind him, began addressing him, according to police.

After making some nonsensical remarks, the perpetrator, who was dressed like a construction worker, pulled a small red wooden bat out of a Milwaukee-brand tool bag he was carrying and struck the victim with it repeatedly. The attacker then ran out of the business and fled the area to the south, police said.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a concussion, a fractured finger and a cut to his head.

The assailant was described as a thin white man in his 30s with a full reddish-brown beard. At the time of the assault, he was wearing dark- colored pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a yellow reflective vest, a yellow laborer’s helmet, work gloves and boots. A surveillance camera at the gas station captured images of him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.