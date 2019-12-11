School construction halted as neighbors sue over redevelopment plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Dozens of parents, teachers and students at Cardiff Elementary protested outside campus after local neighbors sued to stop the redevelopment of their school.

After voters approved a $22 million rebuilding plan of the 100-year-old school, upset neighbors sued and were able to get a judge to shut down construction.

“It’s selfish, self-centered; it’s an outrage that they are holding these kids hostage as we go through this process,” said Julie Parker, the school principal.

Neighbors have taken issue with a multipurpose room that would act as an election and civic post just outside the secured gates of the school.

Neighbors standing against the school say they are trying to protect its park-like atmosphere.

“'Save the park, build the school' -- says it right in their name," said Sharon Janice, one of the neighbors opposing the school. "They want to have the school built, but it should be as the law declares based on previous agreements in the same footprint."

The school district said it has already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars because of the work stoppage. A court date has been set for December 18, during which the district plans to ask a judge to reconsider the current ruling and get construction back on track.