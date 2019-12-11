× Local business owners hand out $15K for military family holiday gifts

EL CAJON, Calif. — A group of East County business owners will provide $15,000 to local military families Wednesday to help them to buy gifts for the holidays.

The East County Posse, a philanthropic coalition of more than 80 local business officials, will give $500 Walmart gift cards to 30 military families, allowing them to purchase holiday gifts. The East County Posse said its goal it to help less fortunate people through donations of time, skill, trade and money.

“We are pleased to honor our military families and show our appreciation for the sacrifices they make and the service they provide, so that we can all enjoy the freedoms that we have here in the USA,” East County Posse Appropriations Committee Chair Ray Neder said.

Many military families struggle during the holiday season, according to Armed Services YMCA Executive Director Tim Ney.

“We are extremely grateful that the East County Posse has chosen to provide support to our military families during this holiday season,” he said.

Information about the East County Posse can be found on their website.