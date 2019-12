Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A hazardous materials crew was called to the San Diego Superior Court in downtown Wednesday evening to evaluate a white powder substance found inside an envelope, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Authorities were called out to the 1100 block of Union Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Union Street has been closed off between B and C avenues.

Update: Deputies say someone opened an envelope with a white powder substance inside. Hazmat crews are currently inside the superior courthouse checking it out. @fox5sandiego — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) December 12, 2019

Authorities are responding to reports of possible exposure to an unknown substance. Working to get more details. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/9TlEpj44bf — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) December 12, 2019

