Fatal crash causes road closures in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO — A two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Clairemont killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near Genesee Avenue and Chateau Drive, the San Diego Police Department said.

The fatally injured victim died at the scene of the wreck, SDPD public affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said. Medics took a second person to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of apparently minor injuries, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Northbound Genesee Avenue was closed at Mount Herbert Avenue and westbound Chateau Drive was closed at Diane Avenue as authorities investigated. Police said the road closures were expected to last three hours.

.@SanDiegoPD is investigating a fatal collision @ Genesse Av/Chateau Dr. Northbound Genesse is closed @ Mt Herbert and Westbound Chateau is closed @ Diane. Please find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/ZrNtYYytst — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 11, 2019