SAN DIEGO - People wanting to see an epic light display should look no further than the Enchanted Village for a place to experience an evening of Christmas magic.

The holiday decor is set up as a way to give back to community for Noah Homes, which houses people with developmental disabilities. The Village includes a hot cocoa bar and caroling groups for two weekends in December: Dec. 14-16 and Dec. 21-23.

Heather Lake gave us a look at all of the decorations.