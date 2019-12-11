Del Mar bluff repairs to prompt partial rail closure this weekend

DEL MAR, Calif. — A partial rail closure will be in effect this weekend as crews continue repairs along Del Mar bluffs, the North County Transit District announced Wednesday.

On Saturday and Sunday, northbound and southbound Coaster trains will run regularly scheduled service from the Oceanside Transit Center to the Solana Beach Coaster station. Passengers on Coaster trains will be bussed between the Solana Beach station and Santa Fe Depot. Northbound Coaster passengers who board the Coaster south of the Solana Beach station will be bussed to the Oceanside Transit Center. Northbound passengers between the Solana Beach station and the Oceanside Transit Center will be served by the regular schedule.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers will also be impacted by service and schedule changes. Passengers can get more information by visiting this website or calling 800-872-7245.

The Holiday Express special event will operate as normal. The planned route does not extend south of the Solana Beach Coaster station.

Regularly scheduled train service for Coaster and Amtrak will resume Monday. Passengers may experience up to 15 minutes of delays on Monday morning.

Customers in need of trip planning assistance can contact the district’s customer service at 760-966-6500 or visit this website.

A section of a Del Mar bluff eroded on Nov. 29 after a strong storm passed through San Diego County.