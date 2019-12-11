County approves funding for East County equestrian facility

SAN DIEGO — County supervisors approved $4.5 million in initial funding Wednesday to build an equestrian park in the Lakeside community.

When completed in 2021 on a 13-acre site at the northeast corner of Willow Road and Moreno Avenue, the facility will host a variety of equestrian- and livestock-related activities, along with non-equestrian events.

The facility will feature a covered arena, an outside arena, livestock corrals, a multi-purpose building, kitchen/concession area, restrooms, showers, overnight parking for recreational vehicles, a warm-up track, shaded picnic tables and a public pathway.

With the funding approved, the county will solicit bids from companies to begin the project’s first phase next spring. According to county documents, the equestrian park will cost a total of $7.5 million after the second phase is completed.

Board Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said the equestrian park will be available to all county residents. It was a long time in the making, but “the community is finally getting an equestrian facility, and it’s going to be a good one,” Jacob said.

Supervisors also approved plans for two other recreation projects, including the purchase of 37 acres for the 9-mile-long San Luis Ray River Park in Oceanside.

The county will purchase the land, located west of Interstate 15 and south of state Route 76 near the Bonsall area, from North American Resort Properties for around $1.68 million.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, whose district includes Oceanside, thanked county staff for holding workshops “to create this masterpiece, a wonderful amenity in North County.”

The board also approved a $2.1 million construction contract to expand Lincoln Acres Park, which is located near National City.

When finished in late 2020 or early 2021, the park will feature an open grass area, a walking path, shaded picnic areas and a restroom. Supervisor Greg Cox, whose district includes National City, said the project is a significant improvement for the area.