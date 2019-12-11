× Chase ends in chain-reaction crash with deputies

SAN DIEGO — Authorities arrested a man suspected of leading them on a high-speed chase that ended in a multi-car pileup in northeast San Diego County Tuesday.

The chase started in the Winter Gardens area east of Santee, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies were called to Marilla Drive, just south of Woodside Avenue, around 4:30 p.m. after a caller reported a man holding a gun in his car.

When deputies arrived, the driver sped off, driving through a stop sign and crashing into a vehicle but never stopping.

Further down the road, the driver suddenly stopped his vehicle in the middle of Lakeshore Drive, sparking a chain-reaction crash with the deputies chasing him. He was taken into custody.

A gun, ammunition and drugs were found inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The first person hit by the fleeing driver was treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt, according to officials.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Shawn Orr, was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.