Bicyclist fatally struck on Bonsall freeway

SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a vehicle on state Route 76 in Bonsall late Wednesday morning.

The driver of the involved vehicle called dispatchers shortly after 9:50 a.m. to report that he had struck the bicyclist on westbound SR-76 near Thoroughbred Lane, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Strickland said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Strickland said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

The driver of the Infiniti sedan pulled into a nearby gas station while awaiting the arrival of officers, according to the CHP incident log.