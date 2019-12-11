400-pound ‘turkey’ pumpkin makes the rounds in East County

SAN DIEGO — Halloween and Thanksgiving have come and gone, but a 400-pound pumpkin in San Diego is going strong.

A massive, 400-pound pumpkin grown in San Diego County took on the shape of a turkey… so its owner painted it like poultry. (Photo: Jon Berndes)

The pumpkin was grown on a two-acre lot in the Granite Hills area east of El Cajon, and owner Jon Berndes says that as the massive gourd grew, it started to take the shape of a turkey.

Berndes decided to lean into the poultry inspiration, painting the pumpkin like a turkey and taking it around town to let people take photos.

Berndes is no stranger to growing massive pumpkins: He has contributed pumpkins of 500 pounds and more to UC San Diego for an annual tradition that sees them shove the massive winter squash off a building on campus.

