150 pounds of icing hold this life-sized gingerbread house together

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A bakery in Escondido unveiled the world’s largest gluten-free gingerbread house earlier this week.

The life-sized gingerbread house is 9′ tall, 8′ wide and 6′ deep.

It is made of more than 1,200 gingerbread bricks and roof shingles and 150 pounds of icing. An additional 75 pounds of Jolly Rancher candies were melted and shaped into stain glass windows for the house.

The record-setting gingerbread house was made by a team of bakers at Deanna’s Gluten Free Bakery. According to the bakery, it took about 430 worker hours to put the house together.

According to bakery owner Deanna Smith, the gingerbread house was constructed to raise awareness for The National Celiac Association of San Diego and those who suffer from celiac disease. The bakery is raising money for the organization by offering to name bricks after those who donate $20 or more.

The gingerbread house is currently on display at the Farm Stand West Christmas Tree lot at 2115 Miller Avenue and will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23.