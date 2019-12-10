Watch the San Diego Seals play the Toronto Rock on FOX 5

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Seals and FOX 5, are excited to announce the Seals’ home-opener against the Toronto Rock will air live on the FOX 5 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14.

This will be the first of three live games broadcast by FOX 5 during the 2019-2020 season as the Seals begin their quest for the National Lacrosse League Cup. In addition to Saturday’s game, FOX 5 will carry the Seals’ Feb. 22 contest vs. the Vancouver Warriors and the regular-season finale on April 25 vs. the Calgary Roughnecks.

“We’re proud to renew our partnership with FOX 5 San Diego for the upcoming NLL season,” said Seals president Steve Govett. “We believe we have a team that fans will love to watch, and we are thrilled FOX 5 will give San Diegans increased opportunities to see the Seals.”

Play-by-play announcer Jon Schaeffer and color analyst Doug Locker return for their second season in the booth. Schaeffer is an accomplished TV and radio sports broadcaster who has appeared nationally on CBS Sports Network, FOX College Sports, ESPN GamePlan and ESPN3, and regionally on SNY, Root Sports Pittsburgh, MASN and CSN Mid-Atlantic. Locker served as a general manager in the National Lacrosse League for 10 years and was named the 2013 NLL General Manager of the Year. Under his direction, his club won the 2010 NLL Championship and reached the title game in 2011 and 2013. FOX 5 sports reporter Tabitha Lipkin is back between the benches for the majority of Seals home games.

Following the successful debut of ‘Seals in 30’ last season, the show that condenses full games down to 30 minutes and features a blitz of great goals, amazing saves and big hits returns for all 18 regular-season Seals games this year. ‘Seals in 30’ debuts this Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

‘SEALS IN 30’ BROADCAST SCHEDULE