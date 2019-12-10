× Multi-car pileup shuts down highway in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — A crash on the highway in Vista shut down all eastbound lanes of state Route 78 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near Vista Village Drive and involved multiple cars, California Highway Patrol said. The entire eastbound side of the highway was closed as officers diverted traffic off the highway at Melrose Drive.

CHP said there was at least one serious injury in the pileup, though they did not immediately provide further details.

The highway reopened by 7 a.m, but traffic remained slow. You can check on your commute with our live traffic map.