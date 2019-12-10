Breaking News: Democrats introduce articles of impeachment against Trump

Multi-car pileup shuts down highway in Vista

Posted 6:27 AM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02AM, December 10, 2019

Drivers are diverted off the highway in Vista after a multi-car crash shut down the entire eastbound side of SR-78.

VISTA, Calif. — A crash on the highway in Vista shut down all eastbound lanes of state Route 78 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near Vista Village Drive and involved multiple cars, California Highway Patrol said. The entire eastbound side of the highway was closed as officers diverted traffic off the highway at Melrose Drive.

CHP said there was at least one serious injury in the pileup, though they did not immediately provide further details.

The highway reopened by 7 a.m, but traffic remained slow. You can check on your commute with our live traffic map.

