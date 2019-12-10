Masked thieves rob jewelry store at gunpoint

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police are searching for four thieves who robbed a National City jewelry at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., four masked men entered the Guevara Jewelry and Watch Repair Shop on Highland Avenue, near Sweetwater High School. One man armed with a handgun was “ordering customers around” while at least one other man used a hammer to smash display cases, according to police.

The thieves were seen leaving in a dark-colored car.

No injuries were reported.

