Family sues deputies over man’s death after arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The family of a man who died after being arrested filed a lawsuit against 15 deputies involved in the arrest.

The family of Marco Antonio Napoles Rosales held a news conference at the Consul General of Mexico's office in San Diego Tuesday announcing the lawsuit. At the conference, they showed video from deputies' body camers recorded during the arrest of Rosales in August 2018.

Jesus Arias, the family's attorney, said Rosales, 29, became stranded in Fallbrook and went to a Circle K gas station and convenience store to call for help. Someone called deputies to report that he was acting strangely and appeared to be "under the influence of drugs." Eight deputies arrived at the convenience store at about 4:30 a.m., and at some point things escalated, Rosales allegedly became belligerent and deputies struggled to restrain him.

After he was arrested, while he was being taken to a hospital to be examined, he went into apparent medical distress and lost unconscious. He was pronounced brain dead six days later.

An autopsy determined that Rosales died of fromsudden cardiopulmonary arrest due to methamphetamine intoxication and exertion during the struggle with deputies.The San Diego County District Attorney cleared the deputies involved in the arrest of wrongdoing, but Rosales' family does not agree with the ruling.

FOX 5 reached out to the San Diego Sheriffs Office for comment, but the office said they can not comment on pending lawsuits.