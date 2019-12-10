Deputy to be sentenced for more than a dozen on-duty sex crimes

SAN DIEGO — An ex-San Diego County sheriff’s deputy who admitted sexually assaulting 16 women while on duty will be sentenced Tuesday.

Richard Fischer, 33, faces up to five years in prison for sex crimes committed between 2015 and 2017 in North and East San Diego County. The victims said Fischer groped, hugged or tried to kiss them, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The sentencing judge will decide whether Fischer receives prison or probation, as well as whether he will have to register as a sex offender.

Fischer entered his plea in September to four felony counts of assault under color of authority, two misdemeanor counts of assault under color of authority, and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. All 16 victims are included in the charges to which Fischer admitted.

He previously faced 20 felony and misdemeanor charges and was looking at potentially more than 25 years to life.