County to explore creating veteran assistance office in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO — County supervisors agreed Tuesday to explore the creation of an office in Tijuana to provide assistance to veterans who have been deported to Mexico.

By a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Kristin Gaspar absent, the Board of Supervisors directed the county’s chief administrative office to research the feasibility of opening a Vet Connect station in Tijuana. CAO Helen Robbins- Meyer is expected to report back to the board within 90 days.

The county Vet Connect program offers benefits counseling, along with information on public and housing assistance, Veterans Administration care, state veterans homes and employment.

A Vet Connect station in Tijuana would allow veterans to access the military benefits they are due after deportation, according to the county.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who proposed the expansion, said the move would help right the wrongs done to immigrant veterans who served in the nation’s military.