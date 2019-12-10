× County attorney says it’s too late to change wording on controversial ballot initiative

SAN DIEGO — The wording of a development-related ballot initiative for rural areas will remain as is, after a county attorney Tuesday told the Board of Supervisors that it was too late to make any changes.

Supervisor Jim Desmond asked the chief administrative officer to submit amended ballot language for Safeguard our San Diego Countryside Initiative. If passed by voters next year, the SOS Initiative would require a countywide vote for any housing developments over six units.

Desmond said amended ballot language would allow for better clarity on “a complicated initiative” and released a statement apologizing to residents hoping to speak on the item during Tuesday’s board meeting.

“County counsel initially advised we were within the window to change the ballot language,” he said. “Unfortunately, the correct deadline was not caught until late last night.”

Last month, the board approved new ballot language for the proposed Newland Sierra development in north San Diego County, which is also on the March ballot.