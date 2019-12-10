Chula Vista City Council passes resolution calling for federal action on sewage crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Chula Vista City Council joined other agencies and city councils throughout the region Tuesday in taking another step toward calling on the federal government to help manage the cross-border sewage crisis in the Tijuana River Valley.

Last week saw the first round of similar votes in Imperial Beach and Tuesday night, it was Chula Vista standing with their surrounding communities in hopes of sending a strong message.

"It not only affects the city of Imperial Beach but also all the cities like Coronado and even our citizens because that’s our beach, that’s where we recreate," said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas.

The resolution Chula Vista passed asks the federal government to send resources and funding to aid in the sewage crisis plaguing the area for the last several decades. We should expect to see the same resounding “yes” in support of similar resolutions from a number of city councils before 2019 comes to a close.

"What we are really hopeful about now is that you have the whole united coalition of mayors of South County and other regional leaders that are really taking a strong and committed stand and a persistent stand that we want the federal government to do the right thing by the people of this area," said Casillas Salas.