CHP Officer uses ASL to help woman at DMV, pays for her ID

LOS ANGELES — A California Highway Patrol officer is receiving praise for the unique way he handled a disturbance call at a DMV office in Los Angeles.

CHP was originally called to the Hope Street DMV in Central L.A. about some kind of argument.

But when Officer Parra Rodriguez and his partner arrived, Rodriguez realized the call was simply due to a language barrier, CHP said. Video shared on social media shows Rodriguez communicating with a woman using American Sign Language, helping her and the DMV clerk work through the California Real ID application process.

When it came time to pay, Rodriguez even fronted the application fee when the woman came up short.

CHP’s Twitter video of the interaction was shared widely, with many users praising the officer for his act of kindness, saying it was a prime example of community policing.