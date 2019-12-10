2 convicted sex offenders arrested after illegally re-entering U.S.

San Diego — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two convicted sex offenders who had entered the United States illegally during two separate incidents. Both men have felony convictions for sex crimes with a minor.

The first event occurred on Thursday around 6:30 pm, when agents encountered five people approximately seven miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. All five were Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S., Border Patrol said. Agents arrested the group and transported them to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

Agents said they conducted a records check that revealed one of the men, a 49-year-old from Mexico, had a 2003 felony conviction for “Rape of a Child and Child Molestation” in the state of Washington. The man was sentenced to 131 months in prison and subsequently deported to Mexico.

The second incident occurred at about 9:40 p.m. on Monday near Dulzura, California. Agents located three men approximately three miles north of the border. Agents determined they were Mexican citizens in the U.S. illegally. The three men were arrested and transported to a nearby station for processing, agents added.

A records check revealed one of the men, a 38-year-old from Mexico, had a 2004 felony conviction for “Sexual Assault of a Minor” in the state of Nebraska. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and subsequently deported to Mexico, according to Border Patrol.

Both men are being held in federal custody pending removal from the U.S. to Mexico.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.