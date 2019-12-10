19-year-old accused of raping women at knifepoint to stand trial

SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old man accused of raping three women in the greater San Diego area — two at knifepoint — in the span of just over a month last year was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on eight felony counts.

Seth Alan Roberts faces 190 years to life if convicted of raping the women, who were attacked in Bonita, Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa last fall.

Preliminary hearing testimony at the downtown San Diego courthouse indicated the first alleged victim was Roberts’ girlfriend. They hitched a ride from Oklahoma to Los Angeles before traveling to the San Diego area, and the rape allegedly occurred at a campground in Bonita on Oct. 18, 2018.

Prosecutors allege he met the second victim on Nov. 17 last year in Pacific Beach, where he lured her into an alleyway he claimed led to his house, then raped her at knifepoint.

He allegedly met the third victim days later at a trolley stop in Chula Vista. After exchanging phone numbers, he met up with the woman a few days later at her home on Nov. 25, where he’s accused of raping her at knifepoint in her bedroom.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Maureen F. Hallahan ruled there was enough evidence to hold Roberts to answer to charges of forcible rape, sexual penetration by force and sodomy by use of force. He also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of using a knife in some of the incidents, as well as allegations of raping multiple victims.

Roberts is being held in lieu of $2 million bail and is slated to return to court Jan. 6 for a Superior Court arraignment.