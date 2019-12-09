× Woman who disappeared after trip to San Diego found dead

PRIMM VALLEY, Nev. — A woman who disappeared two weeks ago after making a day trip to San Diego was found dead in Nevada, according to a published report.

Izetta Robinson Burney, 53, of Victorville, California, was last seen on Nov. 24 in her home town. She told her daughter that she was driving to San Diego for the day to go to a spa. She called her daughter later to say she was heading back home, but she never arrived.

Burney’s body was found in Primm Valley, Nevada, according to the Victor Valley News Group. Authorities did not give a cause of death but said that foul play was not suspected, the VVNG reported. No further details were immediately released.

Burney’s family confirmed that she had died in a Facebook post: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my aunt Izetta Robinson Burney. Her husband Gin K Brn, daughterTreniese Gill, son Marvin and the rest of her family and friends are completely devastated.” The message continued,” We ask that you respect our family’s privacy and give us room to mourn such a sudden loss.”