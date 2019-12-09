Woman in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A driver took off after hitting a wheelchair-bound woman in southeast San Diego Monday morning, leaving the victim dead.

The collision happened around 4 a.m. in the Valencia Park neighborhood.

The 62-year-old woman was riding her motorized wheelchair along Euclid Avenue and had just passed Imperial Avenue when she was hit, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately share her identity.

Authorities shut down Euclid between Imperial and Castana Street to investigate, and the road remained closed after 6 a.m. You can check traffic with our live map.

The driver took off and police did not have a detailed description of the vehicle. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.