Rose Canyon Bike Path closed Monday

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments will begin a five-day closure of the Rose Canyon Bike Path Monday to pave the final section of a permanent bike path.

The closure will span from 6 a.m. Monday morning to 6 p.m. Friday to complete the bike path. Work crews began realigning the bike path last year to make room for new trolley tracks that are being constructed for the ongoing Mid- Coast Trolley Extension project. The first portion of the realignment was completed in July, according to SANDAG.

The closure was originally scheduled to begin Nov. 19, but SANDAG crews have postponed it twice due to recent rainfall. The closure could be postponed again if significant weather is forecast this week. During the closure, work crews will run a bus bridge for cyclists around the closed section of the path from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The $2.17 billion Mid-Coast Trolley Blue Line Extension will extend San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System trolley service by 11 miles from Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego to UTC. The extension will add trolley stops in Mission Bay Park, UC San Diego and Westfield UTC, among other areas. SANDAG is receiving $1.04 billion in funding from the Federal Transit Administration to complete the project.

The extension and related projects are intended to reduce traffic congestion as the county’s population increases. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2021.