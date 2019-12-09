Poway businesses join forces after week-long boil water advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. - Restaurant owners who took a financial hit during the nearly week-long water boil advisory in Poway are joining forces.

A group of owners met on Monday to discuss next steps after losing business last week. They've also expressed interest in attending the next Poway City Council meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 17.

The City of Poway released a statement to FOX 5 in support of the businesses.

"The City of Poway not only supports the Poway Chamber of Commerce’s “Eat Big Tip Big” restaurant month campaign, several of our city employees have been supporting this campaign from the time the restaurants opened. This is the city that we live in, work in and serve -- and we’re humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support across the county to help our local businesses."

A state official has said Poway will be cited for having an out of compliance water system.

The boil water advisory was issued after residents started seeing discolored tap water the weekend after Thanksgiving. It was caused when muddy storm water got into the city's drinking water reservoir.

Since the boil water advisory was lifted, the community and the city have rallied in support of businesses that suffered financially. At least one restaurant owner told FOX 5 her insurance company won't pay for her losses.

The Chamber of Commerce has also jumped into help, making available a 90-day free membership and offering its "Eat Poway" page to help promote local restaurants.