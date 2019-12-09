Man robs Papa John’s shop at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO — Police Monday were searching for a man who robbed a pizza place at gunpoint in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood.

The thief walked into the Papa John’s Pizza on Genesee Avenue south of Balboa Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday and pulled a handgun out of his hoodie, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The gunman demanded cash from the register and the clerk complied, Buttle said. The suspect then asked from money from a second register, but a customer walked in and spooked the gunman, who ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Robbery detectives were investigating the heist.