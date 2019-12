SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a man who robbed a City Heights cellphone store at gunpoint Monday night.

The break-in happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Sprint store in the 4300 block of University Avenue, according to San Diego police. During the heist, the armed man put employees in a back room and was able to get away.

A description of the thief was not immediately available.

San Diego police are investigating an armed robbery at the Sprint store near University & 44th St @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/8XoLSRX62A — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) December 10, 2019