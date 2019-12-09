Watch Live: Trump impeachment inquiry

Man killed in solo car wreck off highway

Posted 2:41 PM, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:42PM, December 9, 2019

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 34-year-old Menifee man was killed Monday morning in a solo vehicle crash off the side of an Interstate 15 onramp in Escondido, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on southbound I-15 near the end of the Via Rancho Parkway on-ramp, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The 34-year-old man was driving a Nissan Kicks compact SUV southbound on I-15 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered to the right across all highway lanes, crossed the on-ramp and crashed through a guardrail before ending up about 50 feet off the roadway, Latulippe said.

A CHP officer spotted the wrecked vehicle as he was making a turn at Via Rancho Parkway and went over to help the injured driver, Latulippe said.

The officer attempted life-saving measures until paramedics took over, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Authorities shut down the on-ramp from Via Rancho Parkway to southbound I-15 for the crash investigation and cleanup.

As of 8:55 a.m., traffic on the southbound highway was backed up past Deer Springs Road.

