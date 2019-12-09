Man accused of posting videos threatening gun violence faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Spring Valley man accused of posting YouTube videos showing him loading and aiming guns out of a window at people walking by his downtown San Diego hotel room pleaded not guilty Monday.

Steve Homoki, 30, was charged with three felony counts each of possession of an assault weapon and child endangerment. The child endangerment charges allege that Homoki put his three children in danger by possessing illegal weapons. Homoki is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The San Diego Joint Terrorism Task Force received a tip last week "concerning very distressing YouTube videos threatening firearm violence linked to San Diego," according to San Diego Police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

Following an investigation, agents and officers from the task force determined Homoki was responsible for the videos and on Thursday served a search warrant at his Spring Valley home, where they confiscated 14 guns, including three illegal assault rifles, prosecutors said. Authorities arrested Homoki and booked him into San Diego County Jail.

The videos, posted in September, show Homoki appearing to rehearse a mass shooting from a hotel room. In the videos, a man who police believe to be Homoki is shown pointing assault weapons at unknowing pedestrians as they walk by.

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers