Man accused of posting videos threatening gun violence faces judge

SAN DIEGO -- A Spring Valley man accused of posting YouTube videos showing him loading and aiming guns out of a window at people walking by his downtown San Diego hotel room pleaded not guilty Monday.
Steve Homoki, 30, was charged with three felony counts each of possession of an assault weapon and child endangerment. The child endangerment charges allege that Homoki put his three children in danger by possessing illegal weapons. Homoki is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
The San Diego Joint Terrorism Task Force received a tip last week "concerning very distressing YouTube videos threatening firearm violence linked to San Diego," according to San Diego Police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.
Following an investigation, agents and officers from the task force determined Homoki was responsible for the videos and on Thursday served a search warrant at his Spring Valley home, where they confiscated 14 guns, including three illegal assault rifles, prosecutors said. Authorities arrested Homoki and booked him into San Diego County Jail.
The videos, posted in September, show Homoki appearing to rehearse a mass shooting from a hotel room. In the videos, a man who police believe to be Homoki is shown pointing assault weapons at unknowing pedestrians as they walk by.
Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers
“This investigation exemplifies how the San Diego Joint Terrorism Task Force works every day to address violent threats to the people and institutions of San Diego," San Diego FBI Special-Agent-In-Charge Scott Brunner said in a statement. "The extraordinarily swift investigative efforts put forth by the dedicated Agents and Officers of the San Diego JTTF quickly identified, located and arrested Mr. Homoki, preventing further incident. This exemplary result embodies the very essence of what the Joint Terrorism Task Force can achieve. Just three days ago Mr. Homoki was an unknown poster of disturbing videos and is now behind bars, his threats neutralized. This investigation is a truly extraordinary accomplishment. "
Homoki is due back in court Dec. 18 for a status conference. If he is convicted of all the charges against him, he could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 year and 6 months in prison.